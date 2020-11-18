Pluto TV receives 3 new free channels

Relatively new to today’s busy digital TV scene, Pluto TV has been in the United States for years, but is a newcomer to Spain and other parts of Europe. In fact, it arrived at the end of last October, and what makes it attractive is that, although it does not have a content catalog as vast as Netflix or HBO, it can boast of something that the others do not: free service without cost or subscription.

A hybrid linear TV and VOD with ads

Pluto TV is a content streaming service from ViacomCBS Networks that does not need a subscription like other platforms, or even create an account. In this way, Pluto TV’s offer is mostly linear, although it also offers content on demand, which makes it a unique hybrid of the two current Television models.

You can choose one of the channels with linear broadcasting, or you can view some of those contents by choosing them, also divided by categories such as Cinema, Series, etc. The platform will even offer the option as in the TiVO to save or start from the beginning certain linear contents that are started when we turn on the device. But not all linear content will be available on demand.

Three new channels for Pluto TV

At its premiere, the service came with 40 exclusive channels themed with movies, series, children’s programming, reality shows, sports, gaming, etc. The service also includes a catalog of video on demand content, all of which are also free. Currently, the 40 channels are these:

Pluto TV Cinema

Pluto TV Cinema Action

SCIFI

Thrillers

Romantic Cinema

Pluto TV Cinema Drama

Pluto TV Cinema Comedy

Andromeda

The rules of the game

The Midsomer Murders

Curro Jiménez

Mutant X

Series

MTV Originals

MTV Catfish

The invisible girl

MTV Cribs

Made

Troll

Real life

The Conqueror

Real world

Ana and the 7

Comedy Made in Spain

What a week

Failarmy

The Pet collective

People are awesome

The new detectives

FBI files

Kitchen

Action Sports

IGN

Kids

Animakids

Big time rush

Blue’s Clues

go Diego Go

Junior

Kids Halloween

To which we must add these new ones, focused directly on the Christmas theme – and it is that we are just over 1 month and 1 week away from Christmas:

– MTV Hits Navidad, a music channel dedicated entirely to Christmas songs

– Pluto TV Christmas, channel focused on Christmas-themed movies

– Kids Christmas, channel focused on children’s content and at the same time Christmas

Just like watching conventional TV, Pluto TV offers you all its content for free in exchange for inserting commercials. In this case there is no defined amount of advertising minutes for each content – it will vary depending on what you are watching – but there is a limit: No more than 12 minutes of ads for each hour of content, so the average will be between 6 – 8 minutes.



