Pluto TV in Spain: how it works and why it’s free

At a current moment in which the traditional TV model has been dethroned by the VOD platforms of content on demand, Pluto TV arrives, the first AVOD (Advertising-based Video on Demand) completely free and without registration in the Spanish market.

What is Pluto TV

Pluto TV is a content streaming service from ViacomCBS Networks that does not need a subscription like other platforms, or even create an account. In this way, Pluto TV’s offering is mostly linear, although it also offers content on demand, which makes it a unique hybrid of the two current Television models.

You can choose one of the channels with linear broadcasting, or you can view some of those contents by choosing them, also divided by categories such as Cinema, Series, etc. The platform will even offer the option as in TiVO to save or start from the beginning certain linear contents that are started when we turn on the device. But not all linear content will be available on demand.

To see an example, you can enter this link and see from a web browser how the Pluto TV interface works, which is divided into a grid of channels and a Live / A La Carta option like other platforms. Here we tell you how to download its app for Android and iOS mobiles and Smart TV so that you can see it on the device you prefer.

A TV with advertising

At its launch in Spain today, October 26, the service consists of 40 exclusive channels themed with movies, series, children’s programming, reality shows, sports, gaming, etc. In this way, Pluto TV will increase its content on a monthly basis, as new channels will be added to the offer, reaching 50 by the end of 2020 and a total of 100 by the end of 2021. The new service also includes a catalog of video on demand content, all of them also free.

Just like watching conventional TV, Pluto TV offers you all its content for free in exchange for inserting commercials. In this case there is no defined amount of advertising minutes for each content – it will vary depending on what you are watching – but there is a limit: No more than 12 minutes of ads for each hour of content, so the average will be between 6 – 8 minutes.

In this section, it should be noted that Movistar + is Pluto TV’s strategic partner on its arrival in Spain as a marketer of advertising for the new platform. Sergio Oslé, President of Movistar +, pointed out that “PLUTO TV adds a new asset to the Movistar + value proposition to the advertising market. A model based on presence in highly qualitative environments, fully trusted by brands, of premium quality that offers them new ways of being on the new TV, that of multiplatform audiovisual content ”.



