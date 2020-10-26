Pluto TV: how to watch and download for free on iOS

A hybrid between conventional TV with linear content and the non-linear offer of VOD platforms such as Netflix and cia, Pluto TV arrives today in Spain and other countries in Europe, and from now on you can see its free offer of channels, series and films. Your advantage? That its model does not require any subscriptions, or to register, create an account or anything. That’s how easy you can start watching it:

Watch Pluto TV on a Smart TV

The default way of watching television, Pluto TV is compatible according to its official support website with several specific brands and models, but, for the moment in Europe, only with the following:

– Android TV

– Amazon Fire TV device

In other countries, Pluto TV has support for the Vizio, Samsung, LG, Hisense and Roku brands, although right now at its premiere, the app is only in the Android TV store. If your TV has an Android operating system:

Open the Google Play Store

Login and log in with the same account you use on your mobile

Find the Pluto TV app

Download, install and open it. You will be able to start seeing their channel offer without having to sign up or subscribe to anything



