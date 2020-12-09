Pluto TV arrives Brazil with 27 free channels via streaming

Although already available since last November, Pluto TV Brasil was officially announced by ViacomCBS Networks on Tuesday (8). It is a totally legal IPTV service, supported by advertisements at commercial intervals.

Offering content from all over the world, the new streaming does not require any registration, and can be accessed for free through the pluto.tv website, by downloading the application (available for Android and iOS) and also on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV devices , Apple TV, Chromecast, and ROKU.

The current grid of Pluto TV Brasil has 27 channels, three of which are pop-ups themed specially for Christmas (Pluto TV Cine Natal, Pluto TV Clima de Natal and Pluto TV Música de Natal). On December 18th, three new fixed channels will join the existing ones, totaling 30 available channels.

Available channels and attractions

Pluto TV’s channel programming includes the following channels

Pluto TV Cine Successes

Pluto TV Movies Action

Pluto TV Cine Comedy

Pluto TV Cine Drama

Pluto TV Cine Terror

Pluto TV Series

Pluto TV Retro

The three Stooges

MTV Pluto TV

MTV Are You The One?

People Are Awesome

Pluto TV Anime

Naruto

Pluto TV Research

Pluto TV Nature

Fail Army

The Pet Collective

Pluto TV Back Door

Pluto TV Fashionbox

Pluto TV Junior

Nick Jr. Club

Pluto TV Kids

Classic Nick

Rocko’s Modern Life

Pluto TV Cine Natal (pop-up)

Pluto TV Christmas atmosphere (pop-up)

Pluto TV Christmas carols (pop-up)

From December 18, will be available:

Blue and You

Monica’s Gang

Pluto TV Cine Family.

Pluto TV also offers a great library of films for the Brazilian audience. The main titles available are: Star Trek, Sherlock Holmes, Blue Jasmine, PS: I Love You, Changing Feet and Crô. Several programs, series and reality shows will also be available.



