Pluto TV arrives Brazil with 27 free channels via streaming

Although already available since last November, Pluto TV Brasil was officially announced by ViacomCBS Networks on Tuesday (8). It is a totally legal IPTV service, supported by advertisements at commercial intervals.
Offering content from all over the world, the new streaming does not require any registration, and can be accessed for free through the pluto.tv website, by downloading the application (available for Android and iOS) and also on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV devices , Apple TV, Chromecast, and ROKU.
The current grid of Pluto TV Brasil has 27 channels, three of which are pop-ups themed specially for Christmas (Pluto TV Cine Natal, Pluto TV Clima de Natal and Pluto TV Música de Natal). On December 18th, three new fixed channels will join the existing ones, totaling 30 available channels.
Available channels and attractions
Pluto TV’s channel programming includes the following channels
Pluto TV Cine Successes
Pluto TV Movies Action
Pluto TV Cine Comedy
Pluto TV Cine Drama
Pluto TV Cine Terror
Pluto TV Series
Pluto TV Retro
The three Stooges
MTV Pluto TV
MTV Are You The One?
People Are Awesome
Pluto TV Anime
Naruto
Pluto TV Research
Pluto TV Nature
Fail Army
The Pet Collective
Pluto TV Back Door
Pluto TV Fashionbox
Pluto TV Junior
Nick Jr. Club
Pluto TV Kids
Classic Nick
Rocko’s Modern Life
Pluto TV Cine Natal (pop-up)
Pluto TV Christmas atmosphere (pop-up)
Pluto TV Christmas carols (pop-up)
From December 18, will be available:
Blue and You
Monica’s Gang
Pluto TV Cine Family.
Pluto TV also offers a great library of films for the Brazilian audience. The main titles available are: Star Trek, Sherlock Holmes, Blue Jasmine, PS: I Love You, Changing Feet and Crô. Several programs, series and reality shows will also be available.