Pluto TV adds BET, Tokusato and other news

Pluto TV announced on Friday (26) the arrival of new channels to the free streaming platform, reinforcing the portfolio of stations available in Brazil with different types of content. Two of the novelties can now be accessed by users, while the other three arrive in early April.

One of the channels with a signal added today is Black Entertainment Television (BET), an American broadcaster whose programming is dedicated to black audiences. Some of the brand’s most popular attractions in the United States can be seen here, such as the reality show Real Husbands of Hollywood and the series Being Mary Jane.

The series American Soul, inspired by the life of the creator of one of the most successful programs on American TV in the 1970s, and Boomerang, which follows the events of the film The Prince of Women (1992), are also shown by BET, accessible on channel # 154 of ViacomCBS free streaming.

Who also arrives in Brazil is the channel Loupe Arte + Música (# 566), totally turned to the universe of art. There are 24 hours of continuous display of high resolution images of contemporary paintings, digital art in motion and photographs, in sync with a special soundtrack.

Premieres scheduled for April

Next month, three new channels will arrive on Pluto TV, also available for free. The main debut is from the Tokusato channel (# 188), whose programming brings great classics of the tokusatsu genre, Japanese series that have been successful in past decades.

Jaspion, Jiraya, Jiban, Kamen Rider Black and National Kid are some of the programs already confirmed, along with films and other attractions. Subsequently, the broadcaster must add more titles to the free streaming platform.

Also scheduled to debut on April 6, the channels Nosy Scandals (# 151) and Nosy Cases (# 152) show series, talk shows, films and other programs, catering to a diverse audience.