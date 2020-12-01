PlusToken Fraudsters Fined! Here are the details

The judicial process continues in the PlusToken case, which shaken the agenda with China’s announcement that it seized $ 4.2 billion of crypto currency. The ringleaders of the billion dollar fraud are asked to imprisonment of up to 11 years.

The litigation process is progressing for PlusToken, which has been called one of the biggest cryptocurrency scams ever. According to a local news source, the names behind PlusToken, founded in 2018, were fined; prison sentences were limited to 11 years. Yancheng, Jiangsu court sentenced Chen Bo, the founder of the fraudulent project, and 13 other suspects to $ 18,000 to $ 900,000, and imprisonment for 2 to 11 years.

According to the information reported by the Chinese court last week, the government seized over $ 4.2 billion worth of cryptocurrencies, including 1% of the Bitcoin supply. The Chinese government stated that the money will be transferred to the treasury. However, it was also revealed that the crypto coins, which were said to be seized, had not been moved for more than 100 days. Following this, the allegations that China might have sold the crypto coins seized in connection with the fraud a year ago were also discussed.

27 ringleaders and 82 other members arrested in international operations

27 people who were shown as the ringleader responsible for PlusToken’s fraud and other illegal activities were arrested in multiple raids. Other 82 members hiding in Cambodia, Vanuatu and Malaysia were also caught in international operations. According to the newly announced data, Chen Bo, who is considered the founder of PlusToken, found these members through social media and the internet.

PlusToken was founded in 2018 under the leadership of Chen Bo. Introduced as a new blockchain project, the PlusToken platform dropped millions of people into its network with promises of high profits to its users. PlusToken users were also required to pay a membership fee in addition to depositing their money on the platform.

It is claimed that the fraudsters, who continued their activities until 2019, made a profit of 14.8 billion yuan with a value of approximately $ 2.25 billion for that period through PlusToken. PlusToken scammers are thought to cash in about $ 19 million of illegally earned cryptocurrencies to buy luxury cars and real estate.



