Plus belle la vie: Yolande faces Jocelyn’s wishes!

In Plus belle la vie, Yolande is deeply affected by the death of her husband, Jocelyn. Don’t worry, we’ll tell you more!

Faced with Jocelyn’s last wishes, Yolande is very upset in Plus belle la vie.

Plus belle la vie is the flagship series of France 3. Yes, for more than 16 years now, the series has been fascinating young and old. Thus, every evening, millions of television viewers gather in front of their screens to follow the adventures of the inhabitants of the Mistral. Incredible, right?

But a lot of the reason the show works so well is because of its colorful characters!

Yes, the characters of Plus belle la vie are both very different, but each one more endearing than the other. We, in any case, are fans of Mila, Sophie, Babeth but also Yolande!

Besides, the latter worries us a little. And for good reason, Yolande has not recovered from the death of her husband Jocelyn.

And things won’t get better when she finds out about his last wishes!

Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more!

YOLANDE FACING JOCELYN’S LAST WISHES IN MORE BEAUTIFUL LIFE!

Following the death of her husband Jocelyn, who had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease for over two years, Yolande is at the bottom of the abyss.

And for good reason, her husband ultimately committed suicide, leaving her alone. Anyway, that’s how Babeth’s mother sees it. Yes, Jocelyn’s wife feels abandoned, and is terribly angry with her late husband.

And things won’t get better when she finds out about her last wishes!

Indeed, in the next episode of Plus belle la vie, Yolande listens to her husband’s last wishes, which the latter has taken care to leave in video format.

And surprise: Babeth’s father wants to have a funeral pyre because “there is no more rock ‘n’ roll than that”, and then wants his ashes to be sent into space. Just that !

Annoyed by these requests, when he has let her down, Yolande gets angry before smiling at her husband’s last wishes!

One thing’s for sure: we can’t wait to see this scene in tonight’s episode!



