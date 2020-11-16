Plus belle la vie: Valentin is very arrogant with Laëtitia!

Incredible Valentine! While he has just spent a very intimate moment with Laëtitia, he is very odious in Plus belle la vie!

Valentin will therefore really stir up trouble in Plus belle la vie! While he has been haughty since his arrival in the Mistral, he pushes the cap even further with Laëtitia … He is even obnoxious!

Because the two characters have been getting closer for several episodes… they even had an affair in a hotel. But Laëtitia seems to like him, and wants to pick up where they left off.

But this time, no hotel: Valentin invites him directly to his home! A nice surprise for Laëticia… But as is often the case in Plus belle la vie, she will quickly be disillusioned. And it will make her regret this cuddly moment!

The newcomer to the Mistral does indeed seem very strange. When Laëtitia asks him “seen the hut, why did you take a hotel” the last time, he finally shows his true face … Probably not the best.

Even if he begins by explaining that he was “exhausted” and that he had “a date the next day very early, it was easier”, the sequel will quickly break Laëtitia. We had never seen such arrogance in Plus belle la vie!

MORE BEAUTIFUL LIFE: VALENTIN, L’ARROGANT

“On the other hand, I am infinitely sorry, begins Valentin. But familiarity will not be possible. I find it relatively ordinary, and I dislike triviality. ”

Odious, arrogant and very old France, he thus shocks Laëtitia… But the spectators of Plus belle la vie are not at the end of their surprises! He even adds “here, with some exceptions, we will have a separate room”.

Faced with Laëtitia’s disbelief, he ends the picture with a terrible judgment … “I know, you share the same bathrooms, the same toilets … And you find that normal too. ”

Laëtitia still tries to keep face and show that she doesn’t agree. But Valentin threatens her. “If you’re not happy, take your things, I call the driver and he’ll take you home. Another character we’ll love to hate in Plus belle la vie!



