Plus belle la vie: the marriage of Jean-Paul goes badly!

In Plus belle la vie, Jean-Paul’s marriage turns out very badly. Ouch! Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more right away!

Plus belle la vie is the flagship series of France 3. Yes, for 16 years, the series has been fascinating young and old. Very cool !

Indeed, every evening, many televiewers gather, in front of their television, to follow the adventures of the inhabitants of the Mistral.

But a lot of the reason the show is so successful is its truly adorable characters!

Yes, the characters of Plus belle la vie are all super endearing. We, in any case, we absolutely adore Samia, Mouss, Mirta but also Jean-Paul.

In fact, in the next episode of Plus belle la vie, he’s going to have a terrible nightmare. Indeed, he dreams that his marriage is a huge fiasco. Ouch!

Indeed, about to marry Irina, he realized that he still had feelings for his ex, Samia. Ouch!

The situation is therefore very complicated for him to manage. So much so that he makes them nightmares!

Yes, in the next episode of Plus belle la vie, Jean-Paul will dream that his marriage is a huge fiasco.

And for good reason, when pronouncing his vows, he gets the wrong first name and calls his future wife Samia. Oops!

So Irina gives him a slap before running away!

And to top it all off, Jean-Paul imagines Léa in a wedding dress.

In short, nothing is going well for the policeman!

In any case, we really hope that his marriage will go better than in his dreams!



