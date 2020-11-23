Plus belle la vie: the cause of Mouss’ crash revealed!

Mazelle risks prison in Plus belle la vie. The commissioner may soon fall for the accident at Mouss. Mouss had a serious scooter accident and became disabled in Plus belle la vie. Soon everyone will find out that Mazelle is behind this accident. Please note that the article contains spoilers.

For several days, Mouss has found himself in the midst of trouble. Indeed, the young man has been accused of murder and someone seems to be doing everything to wrongly accuse him. So, he ends up in prison and his co-inmate is none other than … Livia!

The young man struggled to gain respect in Plus belle la vie. Indeed, Livia did not want to give up the bed of the bat despite her handicap. Nonetheless, Luna’s friend found a way to give her up and made it look like a cockroach invasion.

Nevertheless, Mouss finds himself in danger in the soap opera of France 3. Mazelle seems to want him harm and does everything to bring him down. So, he hired men to kill him in prison. For his part, Bilel is ready to do anything to help the young man.

So why does Mazelle blame Mouss so much in Plus belle la vie? The commissioner has been hiding a huge secret for several years and is risking a lot.

PLUS BELLE LA VIE: BILEL READY TO DROP MAZELLE?

This Monday, November 23, fans of Plus belle la vie will be able to learn all about the Mouss accident. Indeed, in an excerpt, we find the commissioner facing Bilel. The lawyer accuses the man of overthrowing Mouss several years ago and not helping him.

The episode will therefore flashback to Mouss’s famous accident. Thus, the public will discover Mazelle in his convertible driving. However, he will not pay attention and will run over a person on a scooter …

Mazelle got out of his car and approached Mouss while he was unconscious. However, the commissioner preferred to run away without calling for help. Two years after the accident, Mazelle will refuse to admit the facts to Bilel and will do everything to destabilize him.

“You actually only have the accused’s late testimony? », Will say the prosecutor facing Bilel in Plus belle la vie. The lawyer is going to have a hard time convincing the prosecutor that Mazelle made up a murder and tried to kill his friend …



