Plus belle la vie: surprising marriage proposal to Laetitia!

Very soon in “Plus belle la vie”, Laetitia will have to make a choice between Valentin and her ex-companion Sébastien!

Imprisoned – wrongly – at Les Baumettes, Mouss can count on the support of his relatives to maintain morale. Mila and Luna multiply actions to hope to get him out of prison.

As for Abdel – he for his part – discovered a new element which could weigh in favor of his client.

During a sequence of “Plus belle la vie”, Mouss recalled that it was indeed Commissioner Mazelle who had caused – in the past – his accident thus rendering him paraplegic.

Prosecutor Revel is also beginning to wonder about this case. Sensing the tide, Commissioner Mazelle will then play his last cards in an attempt to eliminate Nathan’s roommate once and for all.

Fortunately, other, much more cheerful plots also seem to delight aficionados of “Plus belle la vie”. It is also focused on Laetitia who has just received a very pretty ring from Valentin.

For several weeks in “Plus belle la vie”, Laetitia has been on a cloud! After being disappointed by Sébastien’s actions, Luna’s employee quickly found herself smiling with Valentin.

It must be said that this extremely wealthy businessman has everything to please! Seductive, cultivated and fun, the latter has brightened up Laetitia’s gloomy daily life over time.

Crazy in love with his beautiful, Valentin also wishes to marry his sweetheart! But for Kevin’s mother, things are going a little too fast between them.

However, Jérôme’s widow seems to want to give their story a chance. Unfortunately for her, her eldest son does not share her enthusiasm at all. Indeed, he does not really carry his suitor in his heart.

Boher’s colleague keeps emphasizing their social differences, much to Laetitia’s dismay! To make matters worse, Tom’s half-brother also claims that Sébastien seems to regret their past relationship.

Lost in her feelings, Laetitia will have to make a choice in the episodes to come… To be continued in “Plus belle la vie”.



