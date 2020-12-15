Plus belle la vie: Samia and Boher argue like an old couple!

In Plus belle la vie, Samia and Boher argue, again, like an old couple! Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more straight away!

Samia and Boher fight like an old couple in Plus belle la vie!

Plus belle la vie is the flagship series of France 3. Yes, for 16 years, the series has been fascinating young and old. Crazy, right?

Yes, every evening, many viewers gather to follow the adventures of the inhabitants of the Mistral. Unbelievable !

But if the series is so successful, it’s in large part thanks to its touching characters!

Yes, the characters in Plus belle la vie are all super endearing. We, in any case, we absolutely adore Noé, Samia, Mirta but also Jean-Paul!

Moreover, even separated, the latter manages to argue with his ex-wife! Yep, Samia and Boher still have old couple arguments! Incredible, right?

Indeed, Samia cannot find the box Lucie wants for Christmas because it is out of stock.

Boher then retorts that she may very well have the game without the box, and that’s okay.

Samia then puts her wrong school party costume back on the mat. Yes, while Lucie had asked for a Queen of the Elves costume, Boher had bought her a princess costume. Ouch!

And inevitably, a clash breaks out between Samia and Boher. Yep, both parents don’t seem to see their daughter’s education in the same way at all.

Hadrien then arrives and points out to them that they are arguing, like an old couple! Oops!

In any case, we can’t wait to discover this scene in the next episodes of Plus belle la vie!



