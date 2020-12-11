Plus belle la vie: Sabrina is ready to betray to save Stan!

Soon in “Plus belle la vie”, viewers of the series will discover that Sabrina is ready to do anything to make Stan escape!

In the upcoming episodes of “Plus belle la vie”, Sabrina is working extra hard to be able to free Stan. And the young woman is not afraid to achieve her goal.

The Mistralians have seen better days. Right now in ‘Plus belle la vie’, Lola is struggling to make Scotto High School – in turn – an environmentally sensitive school.

And his courage and determination paid off! If her brother supports her in her fight, the other students – a time admiring them – will gradually laugh at her and become tyrannical towards her.

However, the teenager is not going to let it go! Supported by those close to her, she will even pursue her ideas.

A whole intrigue seems to fascinate – to this day – fans of “Plus belle la vie”. It is actually Sabrina-oriented!

MORE BEAUTIFUL LIFE: SABRINA IS READY TO DO ANYTHING TO SAVE STAN!

Recently in “Plus belle la vie”, Sabrina learned from Stan that Mila wanted to get Mouss out of prison! Intrigued, the young woman therefore tried to approach her to find out more … Without success!

Injured, Thomas Marci’s ex-employee hacked her roommate’s phone to gather all the necessary information that will also allow her to free her darling.

For his part, Stan does his best to get closer to Mouss. He even managed to join Luna’s theater club, which will be a strategic point to allow Luna’s escape.

Unfortunately, not everything will go as planned for Sabrina. During a parlor, Stan tells him that he cannot escape with Mouss because there will only be one harness to escape with the helicopter.

Without a hint of remorse, the pretty brunette confides in her that it will be necessary to sacrifice Luna’s sidekick so that he can escape … To be continued in “Plus belle la vie”.



