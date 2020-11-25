Plus belle la vie: Patrick tries to kidnap the late Jocelyn!

In Plus belle la vie, Patrick tries to steal Jocelyn’s body. But unfortunately, things don’t go as planned! Patrick tries to steal Jocelyn’s body in Plus belle la vie. But things are not going exactly as planned.

Plus belle la vie is the flagship series of France 3. Yes, for more than 16 years now, the series has been fascinating young and old. Thus, every evening, millions of television viewers gather in front of their screens to follow the adventures of the inhabitants of the Mistral. Crazy, right?

But a big part of the success of the show is because of its characters!

Yes, the characters of Plus belle la vie are all more endearing than the others. We, in any case, are fans of Mouss, Yolande, Mirta but also Patrick.

Besides, the latter is going to get into a hell of a mess in the next episode. Yes, he will do everything to get Jocelyn’s body back. But things are not going to go as planned.

Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more!

PATRICK ATTEMPTS TO KIDNAPPER JOCELYN’S BODY IN A MORE BEAUTIFUL LIFE!

In the next episode of Plus belle la vie, Patrick is going to get into trouble. And for good reason: the police will try to kidnap the body of his late father-in-law, Jocelyn. Just that !

Indeed, as Yolande explained to Babeth and Patrick, Jocelyn wishes to be cremated according to a Hindu rite, that is to say on a stake, and that his ashes be sent into space. Crazy, right?

But to be able to respect his last wishes, he must recover his body, which is unfortunately blocked in the morgue.

Patrick will therefore disguise himself as a doctor to try to recover him. But not very discreet, Babeth’s darling is going to be spotted when he was hiding instead of … a body!

In short, this next episode of Plus belle la vie promises to be crazy!



