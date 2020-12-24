Plus belle la vie: Mouss on the verge of being killed!

Soon in “Plus belle la vie”, commissioner Mazelle and Syd will succeed in trapping Mouss. And they are determined to kill him!

Lately in “More beautiful life”, Mila was kidnapped by Syd. Following this, Commissioner Mazelle will suggest a meeting with Mouss in an underground car park. Obviously, this is a trap!

The viewers of France 3 continue to follow with enthusiasm various intrigues of “Plus belle la vie”. The main one is focused on Mouss Bongor.

A few days ago, Mila managed to get him to escape from Les Baumettes. Unsurprisingly, Commissioner Mazelle is on his trail to eliminate him.

As a reminder in “Plus belle la vie”, Boher’s supervisor is responsible for his accident which made him paraplegic. Wanting to avoid a scandal, Patrick Nebout’s colleague is therefore ready to do anything to silence him.

He accused her – wrongly – of the murder of Monique Perrier. But it is not knowing Mouss well that he goes out of his way to prove his innocence.

Yesterday in ‘Plus belle la vie’, Syd – who works for Mazelle – managed to kidnap Mila while she was on the phone with her boyfriend. Obviously, the terrible commissioner will take advantage of the situation to put an end to this story!

MORE BEAUTIFUL LIFE: MOUSS IS IN BEAUTIFUL SHEETS!

Soon in “Plus belle la vie”, Mouss will try everything to save his girlfriend. Under the instructions of Mazelle and Syd, he will therefore have to go to an isolated parking lot.

Unsurprisingly, this is indeed a trap. Faced with Luna’s sidekick, Commissioner Mazelle will – firstly – apologize to him.

Subsequently, he also confirms to her that he is the author of all his ills. Once his explanations are finished, Syd will appear behind Mouss before shooting him at point blank range.

Is Nathan’s roommate going to be okay ?! Case to be continued in “Plus belle la vie”.



