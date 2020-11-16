Plus belle la vie: Mouss lives a real hell in prison!

Soon in “Plus belle la vie”, the viewers of the saga will discover with horror the conditions of detention of Mouss!

Nothing is going well in “Plus belle la vie”! Mouss, who was wrongly accused following the murder of a Mistralienne, is living through hell in prison. But his entourage will do everything to get him out of there!

At the moment, many intrigues are to be followed in “Plus belle la vie”. Last week, Mouss was arrested following the murder of Monique – Claire’s friend.

Obviously Luna’s sidekick is innocent. But Commissioner Mazelle did everything to make him think he was guilty! Machiavellian, the latter seems to put Mouss in trouble.

But over the episodes of “Plus belle la vie”, viewers of the show will discover why … In the meantime, Nathan’s roommate finds himself against his will at Les Baumettes!

To make matters worse, he will also have to share his cell with the dreaded Doctor Livia! Manipulator and sociopath, he has in the past made his own in the Mistral.

And obviously, the ex-doctor is not necessarily going to be kind to the newcomer!

MORE BEAUTIFUL LIFE: MOUSS IS ALONE AGAINST ALL!

Coming up in “Plus belle la vie”, fans of the show may be saddened by Mouss’s fate. Indeed, he will have to face the shenanigans and manipulation techniques of his co-detainee.

In addition, in parallel to all this, Mila’s darling will have to make his place in prison! Indeed, Doctor Livia will not be the only one who wants to ruin her existence.

But that’s not knowing Mouss! As the days go by, things could well and do get better for him.

Sensitive and observant, he will succeed in anticipating certain reactions of Doctor Livia. And his tactics to escape his sadism will allow him to avoid further misadventures …

Until then, that Luna and Mila find a solution to get him out of there. So to follow in “Plus belle la vie”!



