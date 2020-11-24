Plus belle la vie: Mila prepares an escape plan for Mouss!

Soon in “Plus belle la vie”, Mila will seek the help of her sister Alison to be able to make Mouss des Baumettes escape!

In the next episodes of “Plus belle la vie”, Mila seems determined to take out the heavy artillery to make Mouss des Baumettes escape. And to do so, she wants the support of the Fedala.

At the moment, the plots are multiplying and are linked in “Plus belle la vie”! Valentin also wants to take Laetitia to the next level.

If Kevin’s mother lived their romance to the full, she will quickly feel overwhelmed by her feelings. Indeed, Sébastien wants to give their couple a second chance.

But he will quickly become disillusioned by discovering the patter and charisma of his rival. However, Laetitia’s ex-companion will do everything possible to win back the heart of his beauty!

In “Plus belle la vie”, other lovebirds are also disillusioned! Indeed, it is about Mouss and Mila.

As a reminder, Luna’s sidekick has been – wrongly accused – of the murder of Monique, Claire’s best friend. And Commissioner Mazelle orchestrated everything to be believed guilty.

Anyway, Mila is full of ideas to get her sweetheart out of the Baumettes. And she’ll even go ask her sister Alison for help!

Plus belle la vie: MILA ASKS THE FEDALA CLAN FOR HELP!

Coming soon in “Plus belle la vie,” Mila will lay out her escape plans to Alison. Worried, Abdel’s partner advises him not to carry out her project, which could go wrong.

But that’s not knowing Mila! The pretty brunette wants the help of the Fédala to succeed in making Mouss escape.

For a time reluctant, Sophie’s colleague ended up giving in to her sister’s request. During one streak, Alison promises to tell Abdel’s family about her project.

Those who have decided to “come down”, it is not sure whether they will accept Mila’s request. Case to be continued in “Plus belle la vie”.



