Plus belle la vie: Mila plans heavy for Mouss’s escape!

In Plus belle la vie, Mila is ready to do anything so that Mouss can escape from prison. Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more!

Mila is ready to do anything so that Mouss can escape prison in Plus belle la vie.

Plus belle la vie is the flagship series of France 3. Yes, for more than 16 years, the series has fascinated part of the country. Just that !

Thus, every evening, millions of television viewers gather in front of their screens to follow the adventures of the inhabitants of the Mistral. Crazy, right?

But if the series is so successful, it is in large part thanks to its colorful characters!

Yes, the characters of Plus belle la vie are all more endearing than the others. We, in any case, are fans of Mouss, Mirta, Jocelyn but also Mila.

Moreover, the latter is desperate to ensure that Mouss can escape from prison. Yes, the young woman is going to put together a crazy plan!

Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more right away!

MILA IS PLANNING HEAVY FOR MOUSS’S ESCAPE IN A MORE BEAUTIFUL LIFE!

Mila is madly in love with Mouss. And she’s not going to let her boyfriend languish in jail when he’s innocent!

Indeed, Mouss is still behind bars, being accused of the murder of Monique, Claire’s friend!

Yet the young man is innocent! And that, Mila got it right.

Indeed, in the next episode of Plus belle la vie, the young woman will do everything so that Mouss can escape from prison.

And one thing is certain: she intends to put the means.

Indeed, in a spoiler excerpt, unveiled by France 3, Mila exposes part of her plan to Luna, who is totally hallucinating.

And for good reason, the teenager has planned a hideout, a helicopter, and even a pilot!

In short, an escape worthy of an action movie.

One thing is certain: we can’t wait to see how Mouss’s escape will go in the next episodes!



