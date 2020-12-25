Plus belle la vie: Malika Alaoui soon back in the series?

While Malika Alaoui (Mila) left Plus belle la vie for several months, fans are still wondering if she will be back!

For years, Plus belle la vie has gathered many viewers. The latter saw actors come and go. And it could well be that Malika Alaoui (Mila) will soon be back in the soap opera.

Over time, several actors left Plus belle la vie. The writers, on the other hand, decided to replace the characters with other actors. This is particularly the case with Thérèse, for example.

In Plus belle la vie, three different actors played Thérese. And for some time now, Mila has also changed her face. Indeed, because of Covid-19, it is Fabienne Carat who interprets it.

Fans still wonder if Malika Alaoui will return to the series. On social networks, she had also confided: “(…) I’m fine. I had to withdraw from the film sets of Plus Belle la Vie ”.

MALIKA ALAOUI IS BACK IN A MORE BEAUTIFUL LIFE FOR THE GREAT PLEASURE OF FANS

The Plus belle la vie actress also revealed, “Because I was identified in the event of (close) contact. In my absence I pass the relay on to Laura Farrugia. She will take over the role of Mila ”.

The young woman had also added: “Until all doubts of suspicion of Covid-19 disappear. In the meantime, I’m still on air until the end of November! Take care of yourself “.

It may well be that Malika Alaoui will make a comeback. She’ll be back in episode 4181 this Monday, December 28, on France 3. One thing’s for sure, fans can’t wait to find her.

A few days ago, the actress shared several photos where she displayed herself in front of a helicopter. She wrote: “A big THANK YOU to the entire Plus belle la vie team for this bonus!”

An incredible experience! “.



