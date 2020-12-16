Plus belle la vie: Malika Alaoui gets back into Mila’s skin!

Malika Alaoui has returned to filming the series “Plus belle la vie”. The actress has also delivered her feelings about her absence.

Yesterday, fans of “Plus belle la vie” found Malika Alaoui for the very special bonus of the series. For “Sudinfo.be”, the actress gave herself without filter on the actress who played her role for several weeks.

This Tuesday, December 15, France 3 delighted its viewers by broadcasting a bonus of “Plus belle la vie” entitled “Evasions”. For the occasion, Malika Aloui – absent for several weeks – made her comeback to the screen.

As a reminder, the actress had moved away from the film sets after being declared a “contact case” by Covid-19. Exclusively for “Sudinfo.be”, the pretty brunette has therefore given her feelings on the actress who replaced her.

“It would be a lie to say that was fine with me. In February, I will celebrate my 3 years in Plus belle la vie and the three years of existence of Mila “, confided the young woman.

But also: “She’s kinda my baby Mila, like mine! It is therefore a little difficult to pass the torch ”.

MALIKA ALAOUI IS HAPPY TO RETURN TO “MORE BEAUTIFUL LIFE”!

However, Malika Aloui nonetheless underlined the work of the teams and screenwriters of “Plus belle la vie”. But also the acting skills of her replacement Laura Farrugia.

“I totally understand [this replacement] and Laura did a great job. (…). Right now, I’m watching the episodes with Laura, ”she also added.

But watching the footage was – at first – not an easy thing to do. “It made me feel weird, because you want to be there all the time,” said Malika Aloui.

And to clarify: “If I answered that it does not matter to me, that would mean that I am not so attached to my character and to the team. It touched me a lot. So here I am hanging on not to leave! “.

If Malika Aloui will make her big comeback in the show, France 3 will broadcast the last episodes with Laura Farrugia in the coming days.



