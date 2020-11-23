Plus Belle la vie- Luna will fall back under Pavel’s spell!

Big moment of suspense for Plus Belle la Vie fans. Indeed, Luna could soon fall under the spell of her ex Pavel!

For several years now, the show Plus Belle la Vie has been driving viewers crazy on France 3. Since it was first broadcast in 2004, the series around Marseille has gathered more and more fans.

And it must be said that the series knows how to adapt to society. Plus Belle la Vie knows how to respond perfectly to the various events of society and that is without a doubt what makes the charm of the series.

Indeed, a few years ago, Plus Belle la Vie was controversial by revealing for the first time a homosexual couple. This had obviously made a lot of talk. Some said they were shocked by this scene. While others praised the producers for making the decision.

MORE BEAUTIFUL LIFE WILL BE FULL OF REBOUND!

A few years ago, Plus Belle la Vie also paid tribute to the victims of the November 15 attacks in Paris.

This Monday, November 23, Plus Belle la Vie will therefore broadcast a new episode. And the latter may be full of twists and turns. And for good reason. Fans of the show may be shocked.

Luna will fall back into Pavel’s arms! Indeed, as the Star Actu website indicates, the young woman is continuing her plan to escape from prison for Mouss.

To do so, she decided to give acting lessons in the latter in order to make him escape. And for her plan to come to fruition, she gets closer to her ex, Pavel.

And obviously, what had to happen, happened, she kissed him. The young woman therefore decides to tell Bertrand quickly. And the least we can say is that the latter isn’t even surprised.



