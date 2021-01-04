Plus belle la vie: Léa is in great danger!

Recently in Plus belle la vie, Jean-Paul made a mistake by confusing Lea’s first name with Irina’s on her wedding day …

Nothing is going well in “Plus belle la vie”! Jean-Paul made a mistake the day of his marriage to Irina by pronouncing Lea’s name at the time of the vows. Unfortunately, this mistake could also cost him dearly.

In recent days, there have been many twists and turns in “Plus belle la vie”. The end of the year celebrations did not go as planned for some Mistralians.

Indeed, Samia decided to call off her marriage to Hadrien at the last minute. Lucie’s mom realized that she still had feelings for her daughter’s father.

For his part, Jean-Paul also seems totally lost in his feelings. So much so that in the last episode of “Plus belle la vie”, Patrick’s colleague will pronounce… Léa’s first name when formulating his wishes with Irina.

As a reminder from the terrible accident that took place – in the past – in the large gymnasium in Marseille, the two characters are inseparable. Recently in “Plus belle la vie”, Lucie’s dad was also able to count on the unfailing support of the young woman.

Unfortunately for Boher and his sidekick, this little slip could cost them dearly!

MORE BEAUTIFUL LIFE: LEA IN PAVEL’S SIGHT ?!

Soon in “Plus belle la vie”, Jean-Paul will have to explain himself to Irina! Wounded, the pretty blonde will subsequently give herself up to her father – also present in the church at the time of the incidents.

Although he is on the run, he has nothing more to lose! After losing Luna’s love, Pavel is ready to do anything to defend the honor of the only woman dear to him.

Annoyed by the situation, Irina’s daddy is going to promise him that he will get revenge! Unfortunately for Léa, it is she who will suffer Pavel’s wrath … At the risk of her life. Case to be continued in “Plus belle la vie”.



