Plus belle la vie: Laetitia goes to meet her Sébastien!

Laetitia recently moved away from Sébastien in Plus belle la vie. Kevin’s mother is going to make her choice between the man and Valentine. Please note that the article contains spoilers.

Over a year ago, Laetitia lost her husband, Jérôme. The man was killed by Arnaud when the gymnasium collapsed. The cleaning lady had had a hard time recovering from this drama in Plus belle la vie.

Nevertheless, shortly after, she had met Sébastien. The man had settled into her home and was in a difficult position. Indeed, his wife was in a coma and he wanted to ask for a divorce.

Over the weeks, Sébastien and Laetitia have grown closer in Plus belle la vie. They wanted to give themselves a chance against Kevin’s advice. However, while everything was going well between them, Sébastien’s wife came out of a coma.

Sébastien therefore lied a lot to his wife in order to protect her, which somewhat annoyed Laetitia. She therefore distanced herself from him and recently went out with Valentin.

MORE BEAUTIFUL LIFE: LAETITIA MAKES A CHOICE!

Kevin doesn’t like Valentine’s Day in Plus belle la vie at all and hasn’t been shy about letting his mom know. To him, it is clear that the rich man is not being honest and scams a lot of people. This does not please Laetitia, who intends to live her love story to the fullest.

In fact, Valentin proposed to Laetitia in marriage and the latter did not expect it. Before being able to marry him, she wants to make an update with Sébastien. So, in the episode of this Monday, November 23, she will meet Sébastien to talk to him.

Laetitia will learn that Sébastien is divorcing his wife and will be somewhat confused. However, she will announce a very sad news to her ex. Indeed, Kevin’s mother will make her choice and will tell him that all is well over between them.

For her, it will be too late to rebuild something with Sébastien in Plus belle la vie. So she won’t want to give him another chance and will choose to stay with Valentin.



