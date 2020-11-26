Plus belle la vie: coming soon as a bonus to France 3!

On December 15, the France 3 channel will broadcast a prime time of the Marseille soap opera Plus Belle La Vie.

In the daily newspaper of Plus Belle La Vie, three characters contemplate Mouss’s escape. During prime time, scheduled for December 15, they will go on the attack.

This is great news for the viewers of Plus Belle La Vie! The France 3 channel will broadcast a prime time of the Marseille soap opera on December 15, at 9:05 pm. The episode is titled “Escapes”.

Thus, it will mark the culmination of two ongoing intrigues in the daily version. So Milla (Malika Alaoui), Luna (Anne Décis) and Claire (Annie Grégorio) will team up to try to make Mouss (Boubacar Kabo) escape.

But how are they going to do it? It’s very simple! The three women are going to enter the Baumettes prison … in a funny way. Indeed, they will create a play, performed by the prisoners. On the day of the show, they will go on the attack.

So this escape could well cause a stir, and reactions. First, from his co-inmate, Dr Livia (Philippe Granarolo). As a reminder, he is a much feared former Plus Belle La Vie character.

But also from two prisoners, well known to the general public. Notably Stan (Cyril Durel), who accused himself in place of his companion. And Pavel (Laurent Hennequin), alias Andres. Both will give them a hand.

MORE BEAUTIFUL LIFE: ANOTHER INTRIGUE

In the prime time of Plus Belle La Vie, another intrigue will pierce the screen. It is that of Jeanne Carmin, in a coma for months after being poisoned. Thus, Jeanne (Stéphanie Pareja) will mobilize with her friends.

Indeed in Plus Belle La Vie, Vincent (Serge Dupire), Estelle (Elodie Varlet) and Francesco (Emanuele Giorgi) will help her out of her condition. Jeanne will therefore be moved to the heart of the Alps, where this hospital director lived the best years of her life.



