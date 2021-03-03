Plug-in hybrid cars pollute more than they advertise

Green NCAP, the European entity that assesses the environmental impact of automobiles, carried out a test with three plug-in hybrid cars (PHEVs) to check their polluting degrees. The vehicles tested were: Kia Niro, Mitsubishi Outlander and Toyota Prius and the result showed great disparity between the models.

The worst result, in terms of environmental impact, was the Mitsubishi Outlander, with only two stars. The Kia Niro PHEV was in the middle, with 3.5 stars. Toyota’s hybrid car, on the other hand, was considered the most efficient, with a score of four stars in total. The vehicle achieved 6 points in clean energy, 8.3 in energy efficiency and 7 in reducing greenhouse gases.

Euro NCAP President Niels Jacobsen explains that further testing will still be needed to ensure the necessary information for customers and to ensure a more assertive choice at the time of purchase.

Pollution

In November last year, Transpost and Enviroment, a European mobility research NGO, had already released a study on the pollution of plug-in hybrid cars. Tests were carried out on the three most popular hybrid cars of 2020: BMW X5, Volvo XC60 and Mitsubishi Outlander. The results showed that vehicles can emit up to 89% more carbon dioxide than the advertisements sold.