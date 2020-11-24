Plug-in hybrid cars pollute more than advertised

Plug-in hybrid cars are emitting more CO² than officially declared by automakers, consisting of an “environmental disaster”. This was the conclusion of a study commissioned by the European Federation for Transport and Environment (T&E), released on Monday (23).

In the survey, tests were carried out in real conditions on the three best-selling plug-in electric hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) in Europe in 2019: BMW X5, Volvo XC60 and Mitsubishi Outlander. These versions feature a combustion engine associated with another powered by electricity.

According to the study data, the models emit 28% to 89% more pollution than officially announced, even when used with a fully charged battery, in ideal conditions. Running in conventional mode, fueled by gasoline, they emitted three to eight times more.

And the situation may become even more critical when cars are driven in battery charging mode, which is often the case when drivers are in low-emission urban areas, according to the federation. In this case, they even emit up to 12 times more than indicated in the automakers’ tests.

Entity calls for end of tax incentives for hybrids

One of the premises of the study was to verify if the values ​​informed by the manufacturers corresponded to the standards of CO² demanded by the European Union or if they only served as a trick, to fit the cars in the legal requirements.

Based on the results of the survey, the association said it will ask for an end to the tax benefits and subsidies offered by governments for the purchase of these vehicles.

“Plug-in hybrids are fake electric cars, built for laboratory testing and tax breaks, not for real driving. Our tests show that even under ideal conditions, with a full battery, cars pollute more than advertised, ”concluded T&E senior director of clean vehicles Julia Poliscanova.



