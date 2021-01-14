Plot hole rules out Sheldon’s germ phobia

There’s a trait of Sheldon Cooper’s (Jim Parsons) character that has now come under scrutiny among The Big Bang Theory fandom for his unrelenting germ phobia alongside a key scene from the first season that supports the alleged hole in the road plot.

It was no secret throughout the entirety of The Big Bang Theory that Sheldon was quite picky about various things. Whether it’s his place on the couch, his barber, or where he and his friends ordered Chinese food, there was always something Sheldon could choose from.

This included his laser focus on hygiene and germs, often refusing to ride public transport, sharing food, and in most cases refusing physical contact with others. But in the first season of The Big Bang Theory in episode 10, all of this went out the window when he and Leonard returned home with a bag full of takeout.

All of this happened in the episode titled The Loobenfeld Decay, which begins with Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) entering their apartment block in the middle of a discussion about the Terminator movies. However, they are abruptly stopped when Penny (Kaley Cuoco) practices her singing skills, though not with much success.

Desperate not to run into Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and discuss her terrible voice, they try to hurriedly walk out of the building, but are caught by her cheerful neighbor. Trying to make excuses to escape the conversation, Leonard tells Penny that the two need to send some letters.

Perplexed by the words of his friend, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) agrees to the act and puts his bag of takeout in a nearby container. His efforts are in vain as Penny still manages to strike up a conversation between the two about a new role she had landed that involved her singing.

So, Penny ends up inviting the two to watch, but Leonard quickly makes up an excuse and lies that he and Sheldon are busy playing their game. After commenting on Leonard’s lying abilities, the two head to his apartment, but not before Sheldon retrieves the takeout that he had previously thrown away.

Then Sheldon goes upstairs to eat his food, however one eagle-eyed fan has taken to Reddit to point out that this is completely at odds with Sheldon’s (Jim Parsons) germ phobia they often refer to.

“However, in the first season, in episode 10, Leonard dumps his bag of food in a public container.”

“Sheldon takes the aforementioned bag out of the container, blows air into it, and carries it to eat, remembering the countless germs. This seems like a hole in the plot ”, explained the fan.