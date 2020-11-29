Plot Hole Reveals Reason Elena Survived The Cure

It is well established in The Vampire Diaries that the cure is a single dose that, when ingested, turns the blood of the person who has taken it into a “living” version of the cure. Then if the cure is taken away, that immortal turned human grows old.

After Elena takes the 1994 version of the cure and turns human, all the rules regarding the cure are seemingly dropped, before Kai Parker puts her in a magically induced sleep in The Vampire Diaries.

Elena was now the living version of the cure, in order for Damon’s plan to work, she would have had to take the cure from Elena. But her possible death and other side effects after the removal of the cure are never mentioned in The Vampire Diaries.

In The Vampire Diaries spin-off, Klaus tells Rebekah the location of the cure, but states that she will have to wait “decades” to allow Damon to reach an old age so that the removal of the cure will not end her life human in the middle.

There have been many theories that explain why Elena survived the removal of the cure, and some have raised the idea that he was in a magical coma. However, there is a very simple reason why he survived in The Vampire Diaries.

A recipient of the cure ages rapidly upon removal if it has lived beyond its natural human years. Elena was only 18 years old when she was converted so when the cure is removed she ages but the increase is only 4-5 years in The Vampire Diaries.



