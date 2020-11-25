Plot Hole from The Flash’s Martin Stein Story

The Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash issue involved two conflicting accounts of what kind of man Stein’s father had been and how that influenced Stein’s upbringing and upbringing.

Portrayed in Legends of Tomorrow by Victor Garber, Martin Stein was introduced to the Arrowverse during the second half of the first season of The Flash. Stein, one of the most brilliant physicists in the world, was the mind behind the firestorm project.

The image of Stein’s father as a conservative Jew who wanted his son to uphold the traditions of his family’s faith in The Flash conflicts with the only other account of Stein’s father and his influence on his life in Legends of Tomorrow.

While it is not impossible that Martin Stein’s father was both a professional gamer and a religious devotee, it seems that the stories in The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow about his father describe two different men.

It is possible that Stein, who enjoyed playing the roles he played while posing as different people while traveling back in time in other episodes of Legends of Tomorrow, had made up the story different from that of The Flash.

It’s also possible that Stein’s father from Legends of Tomorrow changed as a result of one of the many indirect “cracks” in reality that The Flash accidentally created while traveling through time, such as in the Flashpoint incident.



