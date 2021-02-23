Plot details, release date, and more

The dystopian drama, The Handmaid’s Tale, was first affected by the release of the sequel to Margaret Atwood’s novel and then there were several filming delays to deal with as well.

Release date

It has been announced in its latest trailer that the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale will be released in 2021. However, an exact date has not been announced but is expected for the fall season.

Cast

There has been no word yet on who will return for the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale. However, the trailer reveals that most of the main cast are expected to return for another season.

This is expected to include June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss), Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski), and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd). Other possible returning cast members include O.T. Fagbenle, Alexis Bledel and Joseph Fiennes.

However, Rita (Amanda Brugel) will not be returning after the actor confirmed the news. While it has been confirmed that McKenna Grace will be joining the cast as Ms. Keyes who is a smart wife in the Gilead Republic.

Plot

The next series is likely to pick up on the suspenseful finale to the third season of The Handmaid’s Tale, where June (Elisabeth Moss) was swept away by her fellow maidens.

It has also been announced that the sequel novel The Testaments will also be adapted into a television series, but it is not yet clear when it will come out or if it will become part of the fourth season.

In addition to this, there are many theories in The Handmaid’s Tale as to what could happen next, including Gilead’s invasion of Canada, as well as what role Nick will play.