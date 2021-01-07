Plot details and release date for the ’80s series sequel

The iconic 1980s series Punky Brewster returns with a sequel from NBC and Peacock to continue to entertain an entire generation and become known to all who preceded its time.

The announcement of Punky Brewster’s comeback was made this past Monday, when Peacock revealed that the series will air exclusively through his streaming service.

According to Peacock executives, the series will consist of 10 episodes that will be posted on the platform at the same time, on February 25.

In this sequel about a brilliant girl named Punky Brewster who is raised by an adoptive father, the protagonist now plays a single mother of three who tries to get her life back on track.

However, the central plot revolves around the moment when Punky meets Izzy, a girl who is in the adoption system and who reminds him of her younger self.

Punky Brewster will feature performances by Freddie Prinze Jr. (Travis, Punky’s ex-husband), Quinn Copeland (Izzy), Noah Cottrell (Diego), Oliver De Los Santos (Daniel) and Lauren Lindsey Donzis (Hannah).

This series originally aired on NBC from 1984 to 1986, but was canceled by the Peacock Network after its second season.

Soleil Moon Frye, who will be stepping back into the role of Punky Brewster, noted that she is very excited and honored to bring Punky back.