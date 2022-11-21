Plex Gives Away a Home Theater and Lowers the price of a Plex Pass

Plex Pass just got a whole lot cheaper.

For those of you who may not be aware, yes, Plex (opens in new tab) is a free streaming service that offers a giant constantly updated catalog of movies and TV shows that you can watch for free. However, in addition to this, the service also offers Plex Pass, which allows users to place their personal collections of movies, TV shows and music in one space and access them without Internet access. It’s actually very convenient. It usually costs $119.99, but this Black Friday week the price drops to $89.99. Here is a link to check it out (opens in a new tab).

In addition to receiving a Plex Pass for Life, anyone who buys the service from the USA and uses the promo code FANFRIDAY22 will participate in a raffle to upgrade their home entertainment system. One of the lucky ones will receive a 65-inch OLED Smart TV, a sound bar with a wireless subwoofer, a gradient light strip for a home theater, an Android TV streaming media player and much more. The whole package is priced at $5,000 and will turn someone’s family room into a meeting place.

The promotion is valid from Monday to Sunday (from the 21st to the 27th). So, if you’re the type of person who likes to own their movies so as not to worry about which streaming service they switched to this week, you should strongly consider checking it out.