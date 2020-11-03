Pleasing development for Apple MagSafe Duo!

Apple introduced MagSafe and MagSafe Duo accessories, which provide wireless charging, as well as the iPhone 12 series at the launch in October. With MagSafe Duo, both iPhone and Apple Watch can be charged at the same time.

Apple MagSafe Duo may arrive shortly!

The device, which resembles Apple’s AirPower charging mat, which has not been on the agenda for years with leaks, but was later canceled, has not yet been released. It is currently possible to purchase MagSafe, but there has been no announcement as to when the Duo will be released.

Apple remains silent on this issue. While the price, features and release date of the device remain unknown, a remarkable detail has emerged.

It turned out that the device successfully passed the conformity test of the Korean National Radio Research Agency (NRRA). Similarly, it is stated that tests are continuing in other countries and the device will be released in a short time.

In addition, we would like to state that Apple will start taking pre-orders for iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max on November 6.



