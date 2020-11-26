‘Please never go back to New York again!’

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were allegedly considering moving from New York when US President Donald Trump’s term expires in January 2021, the US-based Salon reports.

According to the site’s report, the couple’s reputation has recently been adversely affected after serving in consultancy positions at the White House.

Where will they move?

According to the New York Times, it is stated that city officials in New Jersey have plans for a possible future for the Trump family.

According to the newspaper, Ivanka will move to Trump and Jared Kushner’s cottage on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club, which will feature four new Bickleball courts, a portable helipad, a spa and a yoga hall complex. According to another claim, it was claimed that President Trump has renewed Maralago resorts in Florida.

“Never go back to NewYork again”

US host Donny Deutch explains why the couple is not welcomed in Manhattan, saying, “They will have a strangely difficult time, even harder than Trump himself. Humiliating but interesting. As for these two, it’s the miserable caste that follows him.” used the expression.

Tony Schwartz, an American journalist and author of “Trump: The Art of the Deal,” commented in a tweet: “Note to Donald, Ivanka and Jared, please never go back to New York”.



