PlayStation’s New Mascot to Be Astro Bot

The Astro Bot character, which Sony first presented to us with PS4 in 2013, returned with Astro’s Playroom on PlayStation 5. Astro Bot is on its way to becoming an unforgettable icon of PlayStation 5.

The year 2020 was very active for the game world. The Last of Us Part II, DOOM: Eternal, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and many more big productions met with us this year. In addition to these productions, games such as Among Us and Fall Guys shook the game world.

But there was another name that entered the game world in a surprising way: Astro’s Playroom. This game, which Sony sent preloaded on the PlayStation 5 game console, was a 3D platform game. But the most important feature of this game was that Astro, the character we played, was the new mascot of PlayStation.

Let’s get to know Astro Bot:

This character named Astro Bot is not actually the first time we see it. One of these mascots was The Playroom game that came preloaded with PlayStation 4. The game could be played with the PlayStation Eye Camera and DualShock 4 controller. This game was also the first production of Astro Bot.

Five years later, Astro reappeared in a production called Astro Bot: Rescue Mission. The game did not stay as pale as The Playroom this time and was loved by many gamers and critics. With this game, Astro became a more recognized character.

There is actually no exact information about the future of Astro Bot. But Sony probably has some big plans for PlayStation’s new mascot. Nicolas Doucet, the creative director of the game’s developer company Team Asobi, made a small statement about this last week. “Astro will be back with new news soon,” Nicolas said. had included his statement.



