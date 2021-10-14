PlayStation Will Give Three PSVR Games To PS Plus Subscribers

PlayStation: How time flies! Today (13) we celebrate exactly five years since the launch of PlayStation VR to the world and, to celebrate that milestone, Sony announced that from November we will have some extra goodies on PS Plus with the addition of PSVR games!

PlayStation is celebrating the 5th anniversary of PSVR and will give PS+ members 3 PSVR titles in Novemberhttps://t.co/EqL4eEWG0q pic.twitter.com/uxbHRwZLiY — Nibel (@Nibellion) October 13, 2021

At no additional cost, three PlayStation VR titles will be added to the monthly freebies catalog, but unfortunately the exact list of treats has yet to be revealed. The possibilities are many since, in this period, more than 500 games and applications with immersive experiences were made available for the platform! Let’s wait and see what’s next.

The PlayStation Blog also revealed which were the five titles that added the most hours of gameplay over the last five years by adding up data from players across the planet. There were Rec Room, Beat Saber, PlayStation VR Worlds, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR and Resident Evil 7 biohazard!

Which games would you most like to see added to the Plus catalog? Do you also have a PS VR at home? What did you think of this news? Let us know in the comments below!