PlayStation Will Allocate More Than 1,000 Million To Keep Bungie Employees

PlayStation: The studio behind Destiny 2 will continue to operate independently and produce multi-platform video games. With the hangover from the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft still in the head, although the operation is still pending approval, PlayStation has moved tab. Bungie’s acquisition deal is not a response to this particular move by Redmond, as an operation of this caliber takes months of work. During the presentation of the financial results, Sony has explained that it will use 1/3 of the 3,600 million dollars that it has invested to maintain the employees of the Destiny 2 company.

PlayStation will take $1.2 billion and invest it in a long-term incentive plan that will reward Bungie employees who choose to stay with the company after the acquisition. In that sense, the Japanese intend to spend 792 million dollars in the first years after the purchase to pay the aforementioned incentives.

A well measured strategy

On the other hand, the remaining 2,400 million dollars will be used in the direct purchase of the shares that are in private hands. The idea of ​​​​PlayStation is that the bulk of the workers continue at Bungie, a firm that will not stop working autonomously, which means that the Japanese do not plan to make games exclusively for PS5 from now on.

The purchase of Bungie has a strategic vision that goes beyond the sagas of the study. One of the reasons why they have given the green light to the operation is due to the developer’s experience in games as a service. Sony plans to make use of that knowledge, in order to design its own titles in this style. In fact, before March 2026 they want to have about 10 products on the market.