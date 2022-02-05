PlayStation VR2 Launches Official Website And Details A New Function

PlayStation VR2: The new generation of the virtual reality device for PS5 already has an official page, in which it reviews the most important features. PS VR2 is Sony’s new bet to take a new leap with PS5. The new generation of the virtual reality device was announced last January and since then we have been able to learn about many of its features. Without going any further, the Japanese company opened yesterday the official website of the helmet, in which it reviews all its features and offers details about an important function that we hardly knew anything about: the eye-tracking cameras,

Eye tracking consists of tracking the movement of the eyes while we aim or look around us, something that will serve to offer an even more immersive experience. This technology is capable of rendering at a higher resolution the place where we are looking at each moment.

PS VR2: everything you need to know

The device will have two 2000 x 2040 OLED screens, capable of reaching a resolution 4 times higher than the original version released for PS4, with HDR and up to 120 FPS. Another element that Sony gives a lot of importance to is the integration with the headphones, something that will allow us to even feel the heart rate of our character or the sensation of speed when driving vehicles, among other aspects. If you want to know everything that PS VR2 offers, you can consult the following article, in which we focus on all its characteristics, we compare its technical specifications with those of Oculus Quest 2 and much more.