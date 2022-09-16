PlayStation VR2 confirms the main drawback

PlayStation VR2, Sony’s next-generation virtual reality headset being developed for the PlayStation 5, will not be backward compatible with the original PlayStation VR games. The PlayStation VR2 headset should make some significant improvements by introducing new controllers and other features that will apparently make it difficult for the new headset to be compatible with older games.

This is probably disappointing news for virtual reality fans who already have a collection of original PlayStation VR games they were hoping to play with the PlayStation VR2 headset. After all, the original PlayStation VR headset has been around for six years, and several significant virtual reality releases have been released during that time, including the highly acclaimed Astro Bot Rescue Mission, the fan-favorite Beat Saber music and rhythm game, and more.

However, it seems that in order for PlayStation VR2 to really make a leap forward, these old games have to be left behind. PlayStation’s Hideaki Nishino explained this in the latest installment of the official PlayStation podcast, pointing out that the PlayStation VR2 has new controllers and gaze tracking that won’t necessarily work with older VR games that were created with the original PS Move headset and controllers. in the mind.

The good news is that while PlayStation VR2 headsets won’t be able to play older PlayStation VR games, the original PlayStation VR headset can still be used on the PS5 console. Those who are interested will have to buy an adapter for the PlayStation VR headset, but it’s better than being able to access only your PS VR library on the PlayStation 4 console.

It’s likely that some of the most popular virtual reality games will still get the appropriate ports for PlayStation VR2 at some point. For example, it’s hard to imagine that Beat Saber will miss PlayStation VR2. But while the best old games may eventually move to PlayStation VR2, the real focus will be on brand new experiences that are being created from scratch to work with Sony’s new virtual reality headset.

Some of the most notable games currently being developed for PlayStation VR2 are Horizon Call of the Mountain, Firewall Ultra and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners — Chapter 2: Retribution. PlayStation VR2 also gets virtual versions of already existing popular games such as No Man’s Sky and Resident Evil Village. So while PlayStation VR2 owners won’t be able to play their original PlayStation VR games on the new headset, they should still have plenty of new games to try out.