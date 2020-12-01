PlayStation: users spend more time with offline games

If we look at the games that stood out the most in recent years, it’s easy to see that most were multiplayer or had at least some element online. But that does not mean that these games reign on all platforms, at least not on Sony consoles.

Vice recently reported that it had access to confidential Sony documents through a developer whose identity has not been revealed. The documents were delivered to a select number of developers in 2019.

The goal was to explain how the PS5 activity tab could help players find help without having to search the internet. Except that, in the midst of these records, Sony focuses on the fact that instead of dying as many like to say, single player games seem to be at their peak.

While sales may show that multiplayer games are more successful, the company has shown that PlayStation users spend more time playing games offline than online.

Another interesting piece of information is that Sony consumers have also shown some difficulty in finding time to play on a daily basis. Many say they don’t even start the game if they know they don’t have at least two hours free to enjoy it.

There is also the risk of leaving the game aside for a while and forgetting what you were doing, which makes returning to single player games much more difficult. The interviewed players also showed resistance to using YouTube guides, citing that it is very difficult to find the right stretch in very long videos.

This makes online titles a lot easier to enjoy, as matches are shorter and don’t require you to remember characters or stories. It was with this in mind that Sony created the activity tab presented for the first time in this confidential document to developers.

With this tab, you have a list of goals in single-player games on PS5. This way, you can return to the game at any time, play for a specific time and complete a mission in a very direct way.




