PlayStation Unveils Most Downloaded Games on PSN in September

PlayStation: Sony listed the games with the highest number of downloads on the PS Store store in September 2021. In a publication released on its blog, the company showed the list that has games for PlayStation 5, PS4, PSVR and also the most downloaded free games on all its platforms.

On PS5, the young spirit guide’s adventure in Kena: Bridge of Spirits appears in first place, with Diablo II: Resurrected in second place and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in third place.

Meanwhile, on PS4, Need for Speed Heat takes the lead, followed by the ubiquitous Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, two Rockstar Games titles, respectively in second and third place.

Beat Saber continues to top the list on PlayStation VR, while Konami’s controversial eFootball 2022 takes first place on the PlayStation Store list of free titles with the most downloads.