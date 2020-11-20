PlayStation talks about the PS5 effect of coronavirus

Both Microsoft and Sony have had to deal with the problems stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The launch of the next generation consoles has not been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic, but that does not mean that there were no problems while they prepared their arrival in stores.

Both PS5 and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have been released with little stock, so the few units that have reached the market have been sold quickly and avidly by the fans. Jim Ryan, CEO of PlayStation, shared in an interview with TASS the limitations they had to face when they were making preparations, to the point that they had to use cameras for some of the processes.

I would not repeat a launch like that

“I think my two feelings are happiness, as things seem to be going well, and second relief. We have done it in that strange and frankly difficult year. From everything I’ve learned this year is, first, that I would not do a major console launch again in the midst of a global pandemic; I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone else either. ” According to Ryan, it has been “complicated”, and not only because of the production challenges, which has prevented them from attending factories in Asia, but also because of all the previous preparations. “Before production started we were forced to prepare the manufacturing process remotely with cameras.”



