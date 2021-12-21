PlayStation Talents Awards 2021: How, Where

PlayStation Talents Awards: We will tell you how to watch the PlayStation Talents 2021 gala live and online, which will reward the best Spanish games within this program. The 8th Edition of the PlayStation Talents Awards revives its engines for the awards ceremony, which will take place this December 21st. As on other occasions, all those interested will be able to follow the show through the streaming broadcast. This initiative developed by the Spanish subsidiary of the company tries to give space to small projects designed in Spain.

Where to see the PlayStation Talents 2021 gala

All users will have the opportunity to enjoy the awards ceremony through the official channels of PlayStation Spain. Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that the gala will be streamed on both YouTube and Twitch. In this way, you can follow the gala from any territory, so we have broken down the schedules by country. In Spain we can enjoy it from 20:00 (CET), but we invite you to consult the following list:

What time are the prizes awarded?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 8:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 7:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 4:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 3:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 4:00 p.m.

Chile: at 4:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 2:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: at 1:00 p.m.

Cuba: at 2:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 2:00 p.m.

El Salvador: at 1:00 p.m.

United States (Washington D.C.): at 2:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 11:00 am

Guatemala: at 1:00 p.m.

Honduras: at 1:00 p.m.

Mexico: at 1:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: at 1:00 p.m.

Panama: at 2:00 p.m.

Paraguay: at 4:00 p.m.

Peru: at 2:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: at 3:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 3:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 4:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 3:00 p.m.