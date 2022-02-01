PlayStation Studios: With Bungie, These Are The 17 Internal Studios Of Sony

PlayStation Studios: With the purchase of Bungie, creators of Destiny and originally Halo, Sony expands its portfolio of in-house studios. Complete list until this 2022. The purchase agreement between Sony Interactive Entertainment and Bungie for 3,600 million dollars is the last purchase of the Japanese giant to reinforce the PlayStation Studios label; although it will not be the definitive one. If last year we learned about the purchase of Housemarque (Returnal), Nixxes Software (experts in ports for PC), Firesprite (experts in VR) and Bluepoint Games (Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, the remake of Shadow of the Colossus or Demon’s Souls ), now comes the 17th studio, Bungie, creators of Destiny and possessors of superlative knowledge when it comes to game design as a service and FPS. In addition, Jim Ryan, CEO of SIE, has confirmed that they will not stop here, but will continue to grow. Let’s review who they are and what each of the PlayStation studios do.

PlayStation Studios, Sony’s hallmark in video games

Sony’s internal studio organization is united by the PlayStation Studios label, a diverse framework, with offices on several continents and very different visions… although all with a shared philosophy. “PlayStation Studios is the thread that unites us all, with its strength and adventurous spirit; the passion to invent and reinvent; and the confidence to let the imagination lead the way”, they report on their official website.

In addition, the purchase of Bungie will not be the last, but they are still open to continue growing and expanding. This is what the video game industry seems to be determined by, with large companies acquiring smaller or larger studios to strengthen their portfolios. If Xbox Game Studios now has more than 30 internal studios, PlayStation Studios continues to grow and brings that figure to 17 development teams.