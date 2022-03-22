PlayStation Studios: Sony’s 8 Biggest Purchases In Recent Years

PlayStation Studios: From Insomniac Games to Haven Studios, Sony Interactive Entertainment has slowly built a lineup of great teams. The purchase of Haven Studio, Jade Raymond’s new studio with which he had already launched an exclusive title for PlayStation, shows that the concept of ecosystem in the Sony universe is as present as in Microsoft, only with different points of view and strategic points. The purchase of Insomniac Games in the summer of 2019 was just the beginning of what we now know as PlayStation Studios. That is what we can conclude now, when we talk about a total of 18 teams under that heterogeneous range of names with a common denominator: PlayStation.

Let us know one by one and chronologically these purchases and what role they play in the strategy of the Japanese company. Sony already said it in October: they are still open to buying more studios soon.

Insomniac Games

That August 19, 2019 was remembered for many things. Mainly, because the vision of Shawn Layden, at that time head of the global studios of Sony Interactive Entertainment, was to create a family of teams with which to give personality on a global scale to what was once a few dozen subsidiaries. The competition was beginning to strengthen: there was no time to lose. Insomniac Games was about making sure that the talented and effective team from California (Ratchet & Clank, Marvel’s Spider-Man) would continue to develop their imaginations in one place, PlayStation. $229 million later, it still sounds like a real bargain.

Housemarque

The purchase of Housemarque in July 2021, the Finnish studio behind Dead Nation, Resogun, Nex Machina and the recent Returnal, began to take shape in 2020. Hermen Hulst, current head of SIE Worldwide Studios, knew that he was a preferred partner ; a team with which they had been working for years as a second party. The purchase of him, whose economic amount was not disclosed, brings the European studio closer to working for “bigger” and more ambitious experiences. Who knows what is to come and in what form. Without a doubt, masters of the modern arcade.

Nixxes Software

That same week in July we learned of the acquisition of Nixxes Software, experts in the —not at all easy— task of carrying out ports to computers. Authors of the PC adaptations of Marvel’s Avengers and Tomb Raider, among others, know how to carry out 1:1 works from consoles to PC. This move is consistent with the current vision of the Hermen Hulst team at PlayStation: to bring whatever PlayStation video games they deem fit to PC. Greater profitability, greater range of players, expansion of their intellectual properties. Now they have a guarantee partner for the future.

Firesprite

Another one of those small purely strategic purchases. Sony makes no false moves. We were at the beginning of September 2021 and the statement jumped out: the Japanese company formalized the acquisition agreement for Firesprite, a studio with which they had been collaborating for a long time and which has its origins in the closure of SIE Studio Liverpool. “After a few years collaborating closely on various games, including The Playroom (PS4) and The Playroom VR (PS VR), I couldn’t be happier to welcome Firesprite as the 14th studio in the PlayStation Studios family.” And the ones that were left. They are handling Horizon Call of the Mountain, a AAA PlayStation VR game based on the Horizon universe (Guerrilla Games).

Bluepoint Games

September 30, 2021. What was an open secret materialized in society: Bluepoint Games joins the PlayStation Studios family. Few teams waste so much talent when it comes to making remakes; Or, to put it another way, few teams understand so well what a remake should look like in this cultural medium. His reimaginings of works like Demon’s Souls and Shadow of the Colossus, coupled with previous remasters from PlayStation and other publishers, constantly posed the same question: what is Sony waiting for to buy them? We do not know what they have in hand now, but Marco Thrush, president of Bluepoint Games, assures that the team “is excited” about the future. His next project is defined as “the next step in our evolution”. We will see, there are many candidates for a remake; although an original title is not ruled out.

ValkyrieEntertainment

Arriving in December, before the end of 2021, PlayStation announced the purchase of Valkyrie Entertainment, the support studio with experience in high-level developments; to highlight, Halo Infinite, God of War, League of Legends and Valorant. Based in the heart of Seattle, they define themselves as “an independent studio made up of experienced developers who are passionate about quality and efficient work.” They are currently involved in the development of God of War: Ragnarok, lending a hand to Sony Santa Monica. Destiny 2 will continue to be available everywhere; and the next intellectual properties in the works from the talented team will also see the light of day beyond the PlayStation logo.

Bungie

Major words, also on many levels. 3,600 million dollars are what separate a quite particular agreement, with edges, but purely strategic. Destiny creators will remain independent; that is, they are an “independent subsidiary”. This means that they will be able to publish their games on other platforms, not just PlayStation. According to Hermen Hulst: “This is a strategic step forward to continue to evolve the gaming experiences we create.” Bungie will help Sony in its plan to launch 10 games as a service before March 2026. In one of its most recent job offers, some details of its next job are already evident.

Haven Studio

The eighth and final study acquired in a matter of two and a half years. Haven Studio, captained by Jade Raymond, is working on a new multiplayer IP with a AAA budget. The announcement has been made official almost a year after its foundation. “The team that Haven leads is made up of an impressive group of veterans who have collaborated on some of the greatest and most beloved games and franchises that many of us continue to enjoy today,” the Japanese firm celebrated on March 21. Your video game will be an experience with a world in constant evolution, systematic, focused on freedom, emotion and joy. A “social platform for generations”.