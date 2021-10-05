PlayStation Store Will Eliminate Payment With Cards And PayPal On PS3 And PS Vita This October 2021

PlayStation Store: Sony announces new restrictions on how to buy digital content in PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita stores. Following the recent announcement by Sony of a future closure of the PS Store on PS3, PS Vita and PSP, a decision that was halted in part due to user discontent and will ultimately only affect PSP, new restrictions have now been announced on the purchase methods of both the PS3 and PS Vita digital stores, confirming that as of next October 27, 2021, that is, at the end of this month, it will no longer be possible to use cards or payment methods such as PayPal to add money to these PS Store. This has been announced through the PlayStation support page, indicating the only methods that will be enabled for these functions.

PS3 and PS Vita PS Store without cards or PayPal

Thus, only two payment methods will be enabled, one through the classic PlayStation Store wallet cards that can be purchased in specialized stores to add money to the store’s virtual wallet, and another through credit cards, PayPal and other ways but only through a PC, mobile or PS4 and PS5 consoles. Once funds have been added to our account from one of these other devices, it will be possible to continue shopping in the PS3 and PS Vita stores.

Follow the steps below to fund your wallet using a credit or debit card, PayPal, or other available payment method:

Access the PS Store from your desktop computer, mobile device, or PS4 or PS5 console.

Use a credit or debit card, PayPal, or another available payment method to add the minimum amount necessary to the wallet to cover the cost of the content you want to buy. You can also add funds to your wallet by redeeming a PlayStation Store gift card.