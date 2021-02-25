PlayStation Store: get your favorite PS4 and PS5

Do you have pending games to buy from the PS Store? Get them now through the usual sale promotions on the PlayStation digital store

PlayStation Store is the digital store of the PlayStation ecosystem, accessible from its different consoles and through internet browsers, where PlayStation users can access a large catalog of video games, game accessories, offers, demos, contracting services such as PS Plus and much more, either from the menu of consoles such as PS4 or PS5, from the PlayStation mobile app or through a few clicks on the internet. And they are all advantages in the PS Store, positioning itself as one of the most popular digital video game platforms and with more users on the market.

Do you want to enjoy the latest in digital video games for your PlayStation consoles? Do you have pending games to buy from the PS Store? Thanks to the huge catalog of titles, each player will find their favorite genres and sagas, as well as access constant promotions and discounts on all kinds of video games and accessories. And if you want to give games to your loved ones, you can always rely on PlayStation Gift Cards, available in your usual video game store, specialized stores, supermarkets or gas stations, among other commercial establishments.

Advantages of PlayStation Store on PS4 and PS5

And it is that PlayStation Store regularly offers numerous thematic promotions or direct discounts on selected games, game add-ons and more, as well as promotions on services such as PlayStation Plus. Precisely, PS Plus users have exclusive discounts on all kinds of games. All this thanks to the largest library of PlayStation games, with a wide variety of genres and thousands of titles available to players, including the most popular free to play. And with the arrival of PlayStation 5, the PS Store already offers its own section with new generation games, where PS5 users will find all the offer available for their new generation console.

The PlayStation console digital store is the safest way to make your digital purchases with full protection and guarantee, with various purchase methods that are adapted to the needs of each user. So much so, that we can make purchases with our usual credit card with total security; all you need to do is enter your personal details and start buying items from the PS Store. Although other payment methods are also available such as PlayStation Store Gift Cards (available in your usual video game stores and other merchants) or the PayPal online shopping service. Everything to guarantee maximum security and comfort for PlayStation console players.