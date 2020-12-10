PlayStation Store: brings games at a discount of 80%!

Black Friday is over, but there is still time to enjoy some last minute deals to close 2020 with a flourish! Sony has already put in the PlayStation Store several offers on great games for PS4 (compatible with PS5!), And you can check the complete list here.

If you’re in a hurry, we research and filter some of the best options you can find there, either because of the high quality of the games or because they are at a price much below normal. Check out!

PlayStation Store Top Promotions

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (60% off, from R $ 249.99 to R $ 99.99)

Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection (60% off, from R $ 229.90 to R $ 91.96)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (84% off, from R $ 249.99 to R $ 39.99)

Team Sonic Racing (40% off, from R $ 149.50 for R $ 89.70)

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition (60% off, from R $ 207.90 to R $ 83.16)

Spiritfarer (25% off, from R $ 124.90 for R $ 93.67)

Alien: Isolation – The Collection (80% off, from R $ 164.90 to R $ 32.98)

CODE VEIN (67% off, from R $ 299.90 to R $ 98.96)

MediEvil (50% discount, from R $ 119.90 for R $ 59.95)

Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition (50% off, from R $ 291.50 for R $ 145.75)

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition (85% off, from $ 99.99 to $ 14.99)

Nioh (50% off, from R $ 79.90 for R $ 39.95)

Street Fighter V (60% off, from $ 71.50 to $ 28.60)

Destroy All Humans! 2 (85% off, from R $ 104.90 for R $ 15.73)

The Telltale Batman Shadows Collection (75% off, from R $ 124.99 to R $ 31.22)

Assassin’s Creed Unity (70% off, from $ 99.99 to $ 29.99)

The Wolf Among Us (75% off, from $ 62.50 to $ 15.62)

Tales of Zestiria (85% off, from R $ 249.90 to R $ 37.48)



