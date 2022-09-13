PlayStation State of Play, September 2022: All announced

The September PlayStation State of Play program officially announced the start of a 20-minute “disclosure, new updates and fresh gameplay footage for ten games coming to PS5, PS4 and PS VR2.”

Tekken 8 is officially presented

The state of the game began with a hot start, starting with the announcing trailer for Tekken 8. The release date of the game was not specified, but the trailer mentioned only the release of the game for PlayStation 5, that is, the last entry in the classic fighting game series can only be the next generation.

Demeo announced for PlayStation VR2

The Demeo dungeon survival co-op game is officially coming to PlayStation VR2. Players can fully immerse themselves in the tabletop world by rolling dice and dealing cards in virtual reality.

Spin-off Ishin by Yakuza is coming to a Western release

The Yakuza Ishin spin-off game is being released outside Japan for the first time in the form of Like a Dragon: Ishin. The game will be released on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in February 2023.

The legacy of Hogwarts will receive a PlayStation-exclusive quest

The upcoming Harry Potter universe game, Hogwarts Legacy, will receive exclusive content on PlayStation. The State of Play demonstrated a quest dedicated to Hogsmeade, featuring a creepy store and its creepy basement.

Announced Pacific Drive, the first game from Ironwood Studios

Ironwood Studios’ first game is officially called Pacific Drive and will put players behind the wheel as they drive through what appears to be a post-apocalyptic version of the Pacific Northwest.

Syn Duality — the latest game from Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco has announced Syn Duality, a third-person shooter featuring mechs and an art style similar to Nier: Automata, albeit a little more colorful. The trailer showed the game in action along with the 2023 release window.

Project Eve, renamed Stellar Blade, will be released next year

Project Eve, an extremely brilliant action game demonstrated last year by the Korean studio Shift Up, has reappeared as Stellar Blade. The trailer demonstrates a combination of gameplay and videos, giving players the opportunity to take a look at the futuristic setting and plot of the game.

Developer Nioh Announces an open-world samurai game, Rise of the Ronin

Team Ninja, the developer of Nioh, has announced an open-world samurai game called Rise of the Ronin, exclusive to the PlayStation 5 console with a release window in 2024. The trailer shows a magnificent world, which takes place during the modernization of Japan.