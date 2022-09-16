PlayStation Stars: Are these digital Collectibles NFT?

Sony’s September State of Play exhibition may not have been the PlayStation Showcase that many expected, but that didn’t stop the publisher from showcasing a diverse list of games. Between the debuts of games like Rise of the Ronin and the trailers of God of War: Ragnarok, it’s fair to say that the audience had something to enjoy. However, among all the videos, Sony also managed to find time to talk about one of its future initiatives: PlayStation Stars.

Announced earlier this year, players have been waiting for the PlayStation Stars update for some time. Apart from a few interviews and press releases, Sony has said little about what the reward initiative will look like. Thanks to the recent state of affairs, it has begun to change, although these discoveries have prompted some to compare this concept with NFT.

What is NFT

Before you can take a look at PlayStation Stars and whether Sony’s initiative can be considered as a platform for NFT, you first need to study what the latter actually represent. Although this idea has spread over the Internet over the past few years, the concept behind them remains complex and highly controversial. Simply put, NFT is one of the newest forms of digital cryptocurrency.

What makes these “non-interchangeable tokens” unique among other forms of cryptocurrency is the fact that each of them is simultaneously a work of digital art. Although each of them exists on the blockchain, like most forms of cryptography, each NFT is unique and cannot be replicated. It is important to note that people often buy them for large amounts of money before using them to buy and exchange for other goods. It’s also worth mentioning that due to the fact that NFTs are works of art, some people use them on social media to reflect their personality.

Given the amount of money that NFTs have made in a short period of time, it is not surprising that more and more industries have also adopted this concept. As a result, there is already a wide selection of gaming NFTs. While companies like Square Enix have outlined their plans to sell crypto art in the future, others like Konami and Ubisoft have already launched their own initiatives. Earlier this year, for example, the latter finished selling a lot of NFT “Digits” to players from Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

PlayStation Stars Collectibles

At a glance, it’s easy to understand why people compare PlayStation Stars with game NFTs released by other publishers. In terms of simple design, digital collectibles have a lot in common with cryptocurrency. From what has been published so far, each of them can be described as a work of digital art, reflecting part of the past of Sony and PlayStation. Some have noted that the displayed collectible “Monkey Escape” even has similarities with monkeys, which were often sold as NFT.

However, when it comes to practical applications, Sony’s PlayStation Stars reward initiative has less to do with NFT. For example, the owner of the platform has done everything possible to assure his fans that registration on the platform will be completely free. Similarly, players will not be able to exchange earned collectibles for real money or goods. Instead, the only aspect of the NFT that will be accepted on this front is their social dimension. Virtual display cases with collectibles will later become part of every PlayStation Network profile.

The way players earn PlayStation Stars collectibles also feels like a step down compared to NFT realms. While it sounds like a pool of collectibles will be available all the time, some of the rarer ones will apparently only be unlocked during special time-limited campaigns. Although no specific examples of unlock criteria have been published so far, Sony has stated that some of them will be based on player actions and personal achievements. The owner of the platform also mentioned that some of them will be directly related to the ownership of the product, which means that certain investments will be required if players want to get everything.

Although the idea of investing in digital collectibles sounds similar to the basic concept of NFT, their lack of real value, uniqueness and practical use significantly mitigates this. Instead, there are two examples from the Sony ecosystem that one could argue are more like PlayStation Stars collectibles. From a design point of view, each of them is an evolution of the unlock that can be seen in the Astro game room, while their social aspect and unlock criteria can be compared to the famous PlayStation trophy system.